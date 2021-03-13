AVON PARK — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were called on Nov. 7, 2020, in reference to a sexual battery case involving a child.
Hugo Rivera Sanchez Olvera, 31, of Avon Park, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd exhibition as a result of the Nov. 7 investigation.
The inmate search of the Highlands County Jail shows that Sanchez Olvera was charged with one count of lewd exhibition on a victim under 16 ($50,000 bond), one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 ($100,000 bond) and one count of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (no bond until first appearance).