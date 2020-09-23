AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested on Saturday after he tried to extort a victim with a sexually explicit video.
Jose Carlos Esquilin Montanez, 23, of Avon Park, contacted the boyfriend of the victim with a video of Montanez and the victim engaged in intercourse at Montanez's residence, according to reports. The victim contacted Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with HCSO conducted a controlled phone call between the victim and Montanez in which he told the victim that they did have sexual intercourse and that he recorded multiple videos. Montanez said that "everyone" knew that he was a male escort and he then demanded $200 for his services or he would release the videos on a "premium" website, reports said.
The victim denied offering to pay Montanez for intercourse or to be recorded, reports said.
Montanez was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of sexually cyberharassing another person, one felony count of extortion and one misdemeanor count of sexual offense offer to commit or engage in prostitution.