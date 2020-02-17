AVON PARK — At a recent City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the number of building inspections required in the City may not warrant a full-time position, but if the person could also differentiate between the City’s code for Code Enforcement with the Building Code then it makes sense.
Right now the County is not responsible if they go into a dwelling, that is not permitted by the City, they are just approving it as a dwelling and not looking for illegal tapping of City utilities or electrical lines that don’t belong, she said.
“This person could do more of a monitoring of what is going on and if it doesn’t work the City can revert back to the County, we pay County taxes,” Sutherland said.
“I think it is something that is worth a try because if we want to get a handle on all this illegal construction that is going on in City, yes they may be able to get a permit after the fact, but by then they are doing away with our own Land Development Regulations,” she said. “What is the sense in having them [LDR] if we are letting people to just go ahead and get away with it?”
A lot of these properties don’t even pay taxes, Sutherland added.
Some residences have an additional residence in the back and just recently Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock gave such an example where in the last three years they have constructed a dwelling, she said. They are using the primary address for the dwelling, so they probably hooked in illegally to the city’s water and sewer and don’t meet the setback regulations, but yet the County approved the building.
There is a supervisory position in the City’s Code Enforcement Department that is no longer there so the city manager can seek, instead of a supervisor, someone who would be over that department who could teach and learn the City’s Land Development Regulations for the staff.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said it can be done, but it would take a little while to develop a job description. It would be something for the incoming city manager, Mark Schrader, to work on.