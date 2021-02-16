AVON PARK — Florida Airport Management’s offer for a long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport is still on the table, according to Mayor Garrett Anderson.
The City Council has to consider whether or not to seek an attorney’s opinion on if the proposal is a good deal for the city, he said.
“At this point in time we have not selected an attorney,” Anderson said. They are waiting to hear back on some preliminary information from City Attorney Gerald Buhr before council decides to hire someone to review the contract proposal from Florida Airport Management.
“If that doesn’t fly, we will probably move forward with hiring one of the five [airport management] applicants,” he said. “From what I understand, several of them are very qualified and could potentially do the job very well.
“If there are any other offers from those who want to lease the airport, obviously those will have to be considered as well.”
Anderson said, City Manager Mark Schrader is not going to hire an airport manager until the Florida Airport Management offer is examined further to see if council would move forward in any way with that company’s proposal.
Businessman and pilot Bill Jarrett said the city is still investigating trying to get somebody to give them a better line of sight of how literally a negotiation would go bringing in the FAA, the DOT (Department of Transportation), and the party that was speaking at the special meeting and the city.
The city has never before been involved in this type of negotiation concerning this amount of acreage so it needs some more insight on their part, he said. It would be a great learning lesson this year for everybody.
“It is going to take some time to get there and I hope they do it with some expert advice,” Jarrett said.
At a Jan. 27 special City Council meeting, American Hemp Manufacturing (AHM) CEO Johnathan Clark described a proposal of a long-term lease of the entire airport with its subsidiary — Florida Airport Management — managing the airport.
AHM would use the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
At the meeting the council and public agreed that the proposal was one-sided to the benefit of AHM and the city would need modifications made to the contract before considering the offer.