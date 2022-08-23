AVON PARK — Both Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard will face one challenger each in their bid for reelection on Nov. 8.
Aljoe Hinson is running for mayor and Aletha Johnson is running for the sole City Council seat to be determined in the election.
In November 2019, Anderson defeated Hinson by a vote of 517 to 342, while it was a close race for Barnard, who defeated former councilman Terry Heston 437 to 420.
Hinson was elected to the City Council in November 2007 and was defeated in his reelection bid three years later.
He also ran for mayor in 2016 in a race that had four candidates with Anderson winning his first term as mayor. Anderson is now seeking his third term as mayor.
At the time of the 2016 election, Avon Park had 4,956 registered voters.
The Highlands Supervisor of Elections Office reported that currently Avon Park has about 5,394 registered voters in its four election precincts.
Hinson said, “I am a candidate for the same reason I ran before. Changes in this city need to be made, which will bring jobs in, businesses in, recreation for our children in all sections of the city.
“Give the council a chance to voice their opinion without interruption,” he said.
Hinson said he wants to put Avon Park, Florida, back on the map.
“We have 13-plus lakes in the city area, one is the oldest lake in the Northern Hemisphere,” he noted. “Build homes not trailer parks, and do not privatize our lakes or divide or segregate this city. We need this city to be advertised.”
“Community policing needs to be addressed. There is a poison drug that’s killing our people that needs to be addressed,” Hinson said.
“Our kids are playing in the street, needs to be addressed, trash staying on the street for two and three weeks, needs to be addressed, lighting in some portion of the city is dark, needs to be addressed, recreation for our elderly, needs to be addressed, and voting polls on the southside of the city needs to be addressed,” he said.
“It’s OK to have older members as board members, but they can’t be stuck in the ‘60s and they can’t be bias toward people they don’t know,” Hinson said. “I love my hometown and will do my best for the citizens of Avon Park, Florida.”
The Nov. 8 voting will be held at the following locations:
Precinct No. 1 and 16A at the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.
Precinct No. 2 and 4A at the Avon Park City Council Chambers at 123 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.
Voter registration books will remain open until Oct. 11.
Questions about voter registration and vote-by-mail ballots should be directed to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.
Aletha Johnson could not be reached for comment.