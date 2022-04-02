AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson and City Councilwoman Berniece Taylor exchanged words at the recent City Council meeting during the discussion on the Brickell Building agreement.
The discussion heated up as the City Council was finalizing the agreement to turn over the building to real estate broker Daniel Sauls, who plans to spend a significant amount of money to restore the two-story structure on Main Street and bring businesses on the first floor and provide office space on the second floor.
The building’s zoning is C-4 commercial.
Taylor said there were some types of businesses she doesn’t want to see in the building. Anderson asked Taylor to specify.
Taylor said she didn’t want to see a pet shop, liquor store, marijuana dispensary, laundry mat, daycare.
Anderson said that would be putting a restriction on the building forever. Taylor said she didn’t say “forever.”
Anderson responded, “I would encourage you to look over the list of the C-4 uses. This list was created for our downtown. Many generations of council have gone through and have made minor changes to this list.
“The city needs to be open to encouraging businesses to come,” he said. “There is a developer who is going to be spending over a half million dollars and probably upwards of a million dollars to fix the building that has been sitting here for decades doing nothing for anyone and now with the potential to be back on tax rolls with people and companies in the building.”
The city will be making money from water, sewer and taxes, Anderson said. “Get out of the friggin’ way and let business be business.”
Taylor said, “Mayor, you are not directing that to me personally are you?”
Anderson replied, “I am directing it to everyone in this room. Are you in this room? I think you are.”
Taylor said, “I was the one that was talking about what I didn’t ... .”
Anderson interjected, “This is no personal anything between you and I.”
Taylor said, “Mayor, Mayor, you are going to have to be careful. I am not taking it.”
Anderson struck the gavel once and said, “That’s enough.”
Taylor said, “That’s enough for you.”
Anderson again struck the gavel and said, “That’s enough.”
Taylor responded, “No, that’s enough for you. I watched you talk with Brenda Gray that way, but you are not going to talk to me that way.”
Anderson said, “Ma’am, you will not sit on this ... and make threats to me.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “Let’s stop right now.”
Taylor said, “You (Anderson) will not talk to me that way. You will not; I say it again.”
Anderson asked City Attorney Gerald Buhr if law enforcement could come to the dais.
Barnard said to Taylor, “He heard what you said.”
Taylor said, “Thank you.”
The discussion continued with Anderson stating the city has to be open for businesses. Taylor said the city is giving the building away so there should be some restrictions.
Council voted 3-1 to approve the building agreement with Taylor voting “no” and Anderson abstaining because he had a prior business relationship with Sauls.