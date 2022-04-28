AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson led the discussion, with a focus on new industry, on the City Council’s vision for the future of Avon Park.
At its April 11 meeting, council requested to have a discussion on the City’s future with the members of the Planning and Zoning Board present.
At Monday’s council meeting, Anderson said, “You are either dying or you are growing. You are never going to be able to sit still, so I think Avon Park should be in favor of growing instead of shrinking, so our youth will be able to grow up and actually have jobs here.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he has always been in favor of growth and the city is in the beginning stages of growth right now.
Anderson said specifically “industrial” would be an area of growth that would add more high-paying jobs. The area has a lot of agriculture, which can pay well for the land owner or a small group of people at the top of the company, but the workers typically don’t make a lot of money.
But, industrial, manufacturing and commercial tend to have a lot more high-paying jobs, which is something the city needs to expand as much as possible, he said.
There was a large parcel of industrial land on Lake Avenue that was unfortunately built out with apartments rather than industrial, Anderson said.
The city’s industrial zone should be expanded, he said. With the city annexing more property, there will have to be a clear path all the way out to Nucor Steel. So the city has the ability to follow the railroad tracks and have it all industrial and have it in the city’s Future Land Use Map.
With commercial, U.S. 27 is the city’s main corridor, but that can be expanded a bit perhaps on Memorial Drive and the Parkway area and definitely out toward the airport where some of the land owners have talked about creating an industrial park, Anderson said.
The city should reach out to those people and be aggressive in planning this out for the future and have the site already prepped, he said.
“I am really not in favor of restricting anything,” Anderson said. “I would definitely be more for opening things up. I would be looking for the council’s opinion on anything they would like to restrict or open up.”
Former mayor Tom Macklin noted that previous council’s spent a lot of time going over enterprise zones and establishing them, which provides a lot of incentives for people who want to build businesses and employ people from the city. He hopes the city will discuss this because it has a lot of advantages.
Anderson said enterprise zones have not been discussed by the council in a long time so they should be looked into.