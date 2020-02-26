AVON PARK — Avon Park Middle School is excited about the progress of its AVID program and is working hard to expand it to impact all the school’s students.
“Our goal is for each of our students to leave us prepared for post secondary success,” said Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop. “One way we like to encourage this is through our annual College & Career Week.”
This year the College & Career Week will take place March 9-13.
Some of the activities that take place during this week are: an assembly for each grade level with community motivational speakers; guest speakers in each related arts class to discuss careers in related fields (such as Spanish, PE, band, chorus, technology, etc) and a career research project with a door decorating contest.
“We started this tradition last year and it was wonderful,” Lillpop said. “We had over 25 community members visit our school to talk with our students, encouraging and informing them about their futures.”
The guest speakers this year include: March 9 — Grace Bible Lead Pastor Dustin Woods; March 10 — Avon Park Alumnus, former professional baseball player, and the co-owner of Jarrett-Gordon Ford Anthony Gordon and March 12 — Assistant Vice President at Heartland National Bank Kiko Vazquez.
Currently Avon Park Middle School has 150 students in its AVID Elective Program, which was first implemented in the 2013-2014 school year.
“When we started the program, there was one class of seventh graders and one class of eighth graders for a total of 39 students,” Lillpop noted.
This school year, Avon Park Middle has two full classes per grade level, six through eight.
“Our goal is to reach all Avon Park Middle School students, not just students in the AVID elective,” Lillpop said. “We are working to train all teachers in AVID strategies and have school-wide goals to make sure every student gets the support they need to be college and career ready.”
The purpose for starting the College & Career Week was to reach every student in the school, not just those in the AVID elective class.
“We want all students to hear about the various college and career opportunities available to them,” Lillpop said. “This is why we bring in community speakers to share their journeys and encourage students to start planning for their future now.
“It is important to us to have diverse guest speakers with various paths to success so our students can see a bright future is possible for anyone.”
The AVID program (Advancement Via Individual Determination) aims to close the opportunity gap and assist students with their preparation for college, careers and life.
The School Board of Highlands County received an e-mail recently from AVID CEO and former school superintendent Sandy Husk, recognizing the impact of the district’s efforts.
“We congratulate The School Board of Highlands County and their students for their outstanding achievement,” Husk said. “The School Board of Highlands County shares our deep commitment to preparing students for a successful future, by building high expectations among teachers and students and fostering the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in post-secondary education.
“We are proud to watch The School Board of Highlands County’s students achieve their college and career goals.”