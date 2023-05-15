An Avon Park couple died Saturday afternoon on State Road 29 in Glades County.
An Avon Park couple died Saturday afternoon on State Road 29 in Glades County.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the couple, a 72-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, were riding north on a motorcycle at 1:29 p.m. on SR 29.
At the same time, a sport utility vehicle driven by a 75-year-old Melbourne female was heading south on SR 29.
The two vehicles had reached Pollywog Crossover Road when, according to FHP, the SUV crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane.
The SUV hit the motorcycle head on, reports said, then collided with a roadside guardrail.
The Avon Park couple had on helmets, but were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The Melbourne woman received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
