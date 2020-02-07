AVON PARK — After being suggested years ago, surveillance cameras are now being installed in an area of the Southside of Avon Park.
The polls for the cameras were set Tuesday with the electrical work being run to them on Thursday, Interim City Manager Kim Gay said. In the next few days, the cameras should be up.
The cameras will be at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue and at the Pavilion, she said. The cameras will be facing in all directions of the streets.
The Pavilion is on South Delaney Avenue between Hal McRae Boulevard and Green Street.
The images from the cameras will be accessible to Interim Finance Director Danielle Phillips, the city manager, city clerk and the information technology person, who will probably monitor them most of the time, Gay said. If something happens, the system keeps a recording history of images/video for 30 days.
The Southside CRA may put some money into the cost, Gay said, but she doesn’t know the overall costs now. She has yet to receive an invoice for the poles or the cameras. The electrical work is being done by city staff.
Arnold Davis, a former Southside CRA Advisory Board member, said Thursday he asked for the cameras about two to three years ago.
“I didn’t know they were going ahead with the plan,” he said. “Better late than never.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said Thursday, “I welcome them. I welcome any security that would keep our neighborhood safe.”
Davis did ask for the cameras a few years ago, but it took some time to get it put together, Gray said.
“I think the neighborhood would be happy that they are there,” she said.
A January 2014 New-Sun story on Southside drainage issues quoted resident Frank Paul Jones, who said the best way to improve the Southside neighborhoods would be to reduce crime, perhaps through surveillance cameras. Davis agreed.