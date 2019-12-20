AVON PARK — The City Council has approved more than $2.2 million in expenses for the north utility extension to provide service to the Nucor steel mill that is under construction and future development.
At a recent City Council meeting, Infrastructure Director Ronnie Jones said for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Rural Infrastructure Grant, the city has received an approval letter so it can incur costs, but can’t bill the state until there is a signed agreement.
“Hopefully we will have it very soon,” he said.
The city should spend the money from the approved Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant and by the time those funds have expired the Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant will be signed and ready.
The following expenditures have been approved by the council for the U.S. 27 North Main and Force utility extension:
• Polston Enginering — $87,600 for design of project.
• Cool and Cobb Engineering — $72,120 for construction, engineering and inspection services.
• Metro Equipment Services — $1,992,260 for construction.
• Metro Equipment Services — $63,779.77 for change order to add bell restraints.
• C. Crews Partnership — $50,000 for purchase of three easements and one parcel.
• CSX Rial Insurance and Agreement — $1,875 for purchase of rail insurance and utility crossing.
The total of the approved expenditures to date is $2,268,643.77.
The available funding sources are:
• Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant of $971,560 approved with a signed agreement.
• Florida Department of Environmental Protection Rural Infrastructure Grant of $720,000 approved with agreement pending.
• City of Avon Park Infrastructure Fund — $577,074.77 current cost.
Jones said the city will bill either FDEO or FDEP for everything it is doing as much as possible and utilize every penny of it, but the city will still be paying around $500,000 for the project.
About 30% of the project has been completed.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr noted that the agreement with Nucor for city water and sewer services has been completed and should go before the council next month.