AVON PARK — The City of Charm is now open for more types of businesses in the downtown with council’s final approval of a revision to the Land Development Code.
The revision allows what has been called “artisan manufacturing and craft production businesses,” such as light manufacturing and small-scale production and/or preparation of craft food and beverage products.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the focus is for new businesses. The title is “artisan,” but it is quite a bit more far reaching than that.
“In my mind it is more of a hotbed for technology and innovation,” he said. “I would like to see anything from robotics to computer and medical.”
Many of these businesses start off small in a garage or small office and then they need a small area for manufacturing, Anderson said.
A lot of the real estate in the downtown is somewhat cheep, but because of the barriers in the past, it was kind of hard to start a business unless it was a “historic use,” he said.
“I think the term ‘historic’ has really gotten distorted over the years because if you go through history — what were towns built around? They were built around manufacturing,” Anderson said.
Manufacturing has gotten a bad name and this will help dispel some of that and should encourage new businesses to come downtown, which is the point, he said. Those new businesses will be hiring employees who will be eating at the restaurants and supporting other businesses, which will lead to more businesses downtown.
Anderson noted that the city has a more friendly atmosphere and it’s easier to get a certificate of occupation and business license. The city now also has its own, -n-house fire inspector. “For those wanting to start a business downtown, things are really moving along to be much easier than they were even as recent as a few years ago.
“Avon Park is open for business,” he declared. “We want small industry to come. We want the small businesses that built America to come back to Avon Park, specifically in our downtown and city limits. We are no longer going to shun businesses from coming into Avon Park and we really want to encourage them to come downtown.”
The Central Florida Regional Planning Council worked on the revision to the Land Development Code.
Typically, these types of businesses have negligible negative impacts on surrounding properties and produce little to no vibration, noise, fumes or other nuisances, according to the summary of the revision.
Examples of artisan manufacturing include: glass blowing, custom papermaking and printing, jewelry making and similar arts and crafts, artist studios and/or classes, lower-order medical supply production, furniture making/upholstering and woodworking and cabinet shops.
Examples of craft food and beverage production include: small-batch bakeries, candy and confectionary productions/shops, specialty/cottage food preparations/production/shops, micro-breweries, micro-wineries, micro-distilleries and coffee roasting/shops.