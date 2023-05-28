The City of Charm’s Main Street will take a step back to the past in its configuration with the hope of a prosperous future for the downtown.
The City Council had a few options for various sections of Main Street including keeping it as four-lane roadway with parallel parking.
But, by a 3-2 vote, Council opted to change to a two-lane roadway with traditional straight-in angled parking. Renaissance Planning, of Orlando, had presented reverse angled parking as an option where motorists would back into spaces, but Council believed the straight-in configuration was preferable.
The two “no” votes on the Main Street design resolution were from Berniece Taylor and Michelle “Shelly” Mercure.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Friday he believes it will be a very positive thing.
“I think it is going to bring growth to downtown. It is going to slow down traffic. It is going to make it more walkable and enjoyable to be downtown,” he said. “I think the businesses will thrive because of it.”
At Thursday’s special City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he changed his mind and now favors the two-lane concept for Main Street.
He had watched a news report about New York City that showed a street with one lane in each direction, but the traffic was flowing without a problem.
“I don’t think the traffic is going to be hurt that much if we go down from a four-lane to two-lane,” Barnard said, and he believes it will be safer.
Businessman/engineer Carl Cool said if you go to downtown Lake Placid on Interlake Boulevard you will find angled parking spaces there and one eastbound lane and one westbound lane.
They have more congestion than Avon Park does on Main Street, but they have businesses, he said. People don’t mind the congestion. If people want to go east or west there is Dal Hall Boulevard that people learn to use.
Their downtown is a place to go and park and walk, Cool said. “We don’t see that in downtown Avon Park.”
Cool encouraged Council to consider the angled parking.
Anderson said Council was informed at the special meeting that the project will happen in the 2026-27 fiscal year with construction starting probably toward the third-quarter of fiscal year 2026-2027.
Main Street Avon Park was a two-lane roadway with angled parking until the early 1960s when it changed to a four-lane with parallel parking.