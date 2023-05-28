Main Street Avon Park

The Avon Park City Council approved a resolution to change Main Street to a two-lane roadway with angled parking.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The City of Charm’s Main Street will take a step back to the past in its configuration with the hope of a prosperous future for the downtown.

The City Council had a few options for various sections of Main Street including keeping it as four-lane roadway with parallel parking.

