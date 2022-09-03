AVON PARK — The City Council appointed two new members to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board after the resignation of one member and removal of another for being absent more than a year.
The P&Z Board has had attendance issues over the past two years.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the P&Z Board had three applicants and there was one resignation, which was Carol West.
West submitted a letter of resignation to City Manager Mark Schrader dated May 6 stating that she would resign from the board effective May 10. She has accepted a Veteran Services Officer position in another county, which would involve her relocation.
“We had one person who only attended a couple of meetings in their three-year term so we removed him,” Anderson said.
Alvin Dallas was appointed to the board on Sept. 28, 2020 and attended two meetings with the last meeting he attended being on April 13, 2021.
That left two vacancies, so council selected two of the three applicants – Daniel Sauls and Eric Marshall – to fill the positions on the board, Anderson said.
Laura Wade, who also applied for the P&Z Board, said she was willing to wait.
Council is formally asking the P&Z Board members if there are any of them who wish to resign.
There has been some attendance issues at these meetings and just “lackluster” in dealing with some of the businesses that are trying to come to town, Anderson said.
“We are going to revisit this probably in 30 to 60 days to hopefully select a couple of more members to put on that board,” he said.
The agenda included the attendance record of the P&Z Board from the past two years.
The board had eight meetings in 2021 with one meeting with no quorum, three meetings with four members absent, two meetings with three members absent, one meeting with two members absent and one meeting with one member absent.
There were three members absent at the most recent P&Z Board meeting on Aug. 9.
Along with the two new members, the P&Z Board is comprised of Donald Cummings, Roger Gurganus, Jean Jordan, Jason Miller (chair) and Sharon Schuler (vice chair), with alternates Sebrena Blake and Lark Gilfus.
According to the City Charter, the Planning and Zoning Board has seven members, and two alternate members to be appointed by the City Council. Each member of the Planning and Zoning Board shall reside or be a property or business owner in the city.
Each member shall be appointed to a three-year term. In the event that all members are appointed at the same time, two members shall be appointed for a term of one year, two members shall be appointed for a term of two years, and three members shall be appointed for a term of three years.
During Planning and Zoning Board meetings, alternate members will be seated with regular members on the dais. The first alternate member will vote only when six or fewer regular members are in attendance at the meeting, and the second alternate member will vote only when five or fewer regular members are in attendance at the meeting.
Except for this voting limitation, alternate members are free to ask questions, participate in discussions, and perform other functions in the same manner as regular members.
Members may be removed without notice and without assignment of cause by a majority vote of the City Council.
If any member or alternate member fails to attend three successive meetings, the board may declare the member’s office vacant and notify the City Council.