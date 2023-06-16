The need for a pedestrian crossing gate at the intersection of Bell Street and Feagan Avenue was observed more than a year ago, before an Avon Park Middle School student was struck and fatally injured by an Amtrak train on May 15.

Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said at a recent council meeting that after the tragedy of 13-year-old student Malik K. Pearson being hit by the train, Mayor Garrett Anderson asked about looking into doing something to prevent another incident from happening again.

