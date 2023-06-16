The need for a pedestrian crossing gate at the intersection of Bell Street and Feagan Avenue was observed more than a year ago, before an Avon Park Middle School student was struck and fatally injured by an Amtrak train on May 15.
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said at a recent council meeting that after the tragedy of 13-year-old student Malik K. Pearson being hit by the train, Mayor Garrett Anderson asked about looking into doing something to prevent another incident from happening again.
Schrader said he and Public Works Supervisor David Roberts were on a Zoom type meeting last week with CSX Regional Manager of Community Affairs and Safety Peggy Smith and an engineer.
Schrader said he was told that every year CSX and the Florida Department of Transportation staff check a number of railroad crossings. He said in April 2022 they were at Bell Street when school got out. They saw all the students leaving Avon Park Middle School and recognized then the need for a pedestrian crossing gate that comes down across the sidewalk.
That has been in the works, Schrader said. The engineer said the funding for it has been approved and there is some FDOT money to do it. He said it usually takes nine to 12 months to actually get it done once the funding is approved, but this one he expects to be done a little quicker.
Schrader said when the railroad and transportation officials observed the crossing and Major Darin Hood from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office observed it, a lot of the kids were not using the sidewalk when crossing the train tracks.
Smith suggested the city could look at how it might get the kids to cross the tracks while on the sidewalk. Schrader told Smith he has a few ideas and he will be getting with School Board and Sheriff’s Office officials to discuss it.
Schrader said he then asked about pedestrian crossing arms on Main Street, where the sidewalks are not the city’s, but maintained by Florida Department of Transportation. He noted there are a lot of people on bicycles, scooters and walking on foot and some are not paying attention.
According to Schrader, the railroad and transportation officials said they checked that sidewalk and railroad crossing last year and didn’t think crossing arms are needed there.
“I asked them if they could look at it again and they said ‘certainly’” Schrader said. “We then talked about Pleasant [Street] and Lake Isis [Avenue].”
Schradere said CSX officials are going to come out and meet with Roberts about each one of these intersections to look at ways to improve safety.
Anderson said, “I think that is wonderful. It is unfortunate that a tragedy had to happen.” He said CSX should work with the city ot make sure a similar incident does not happen again.