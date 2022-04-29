AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is planning to file an injunction against a property owner who has nearly $60,000 in Code Enforcement fines that are continuing at $100 per day.
In a letter to City Attorney Gerald Buhr, Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy LaBelle said he recently received a complaint from a different neighbor pleading for the city to do something.
“Is there anything we can do about this quickly or is it eligible for foreclosure?,” he asked. “It’s our biggest issue we have as it relates to a single residence.”
Labelle noted that the property at 803 N. Delaney Ave. is in the deceased grandmother’s name. Photos included in the City Council’s agenda showed a property littered with stuff.
At Monday’s council meeting, Buhr said since there have been no efforts to comply with the code, he was asked what could be done. “You can get an injunction forcible through the court, which could put sanctions on the person up to putting them in jail. Council would make the decision to pursue an injunction.”
LaBelle said this property has been an issue since he started in Code Enforcement in the city in May 2020.
From a Sheriff’s Office perspective, in 2021 there were 14 calls for service at this location including traffic, theft and civic-related calls and 911 hang-ups, burglaries, suspicious persons, suspicious incidents and assist other agencies, LaBelle said. In 2022, from Jan. 31 to date, there have been 10 calls for service, definitely an increase, with the calls including arrest warrants, theft, drugs, animal issues and domestic violence cases.
Labelle said he goes by the property numerous times a day.
They get numerous calls for service there, it is the “worst of the worst,” LaBelle said. “I am tired of dealing with it, and I can pretty much speak for the neighbors, they are tired of dealing with it.
There are no other Code Enforcement options so it either has to go to foreclosure or an injunction, he said.
Danny Bass, who is living there, said he has been working on removing items by the trailer load and has no problem with cleaning it up.
“I have been complying as far as I can go,” he said, adding the location is not like it is being described. Bass also said he has been in and out of the hospital for about a year.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city has pictures of the property.
Buhr said Bass is removing stuff, but then bringing in more stuff.
The injunction would be an order to comply with the city’s Code, he said. If Bass fails to do so, he could be held in contempt and at some point it could be criminal for failure to comply with a court order.
As Buhr starts the injunction process, council requested new photos of the property to be taken just prior to its next meeting on May 9.