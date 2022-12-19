AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the purchase of 750 new water meters for $168,750 to replace meters that are beyond their expiration date and are no longer working.
At a recent City Council meeting, Public Works Director Rick Reed said there are more than 1,000 meters in the city that are currently not working and more are dying every day. The meters are at the end of the expiration date.
The current meters in the ground are 15 years old and their warranty ended at 10 years, he said. When the meters die, staff goes out and gets re-reads, which slows up the billing process.
Not only is that an issue, Reed said, but it has taken four to six months to get an order for replacement meters.
“So if we don’t go ahead and order these now, it is going to get us into the following year billing where we can’t close the books out [budget] like we did this year,” he said. “So I am just trying to beat the curve with the long lead time and the money is budgeted for the meters.”
There is an electrical board in the meter that has batteries that are encased in the manufacturing process. The batteries cannot be replaced, so that detrmines the end of the life for the radio device and meter. That is when the unit needs to be changed out, Reed explained.
The new meters have a 15-year warranty with five years prorated. The old meters had a 10-year warranty with five years prorated. The city’s meters are outside the prorated period.
Council voted unanimously to purchase the water meters.
The water meter purchase is from the Avanti Company, a local meter company, which is the sole source in this area for the Badger model meter the city uses.