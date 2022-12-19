AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the purchase of 750 new water meters for $168,750 to replace meters that are beyond their expiration date and are no longer working.

At a recent City Council meeting, Public Works Director Rick Reed said there are more than 1,000 meters in the city that are currently not working and more are dying every day. The meters are at the end of the expiration date.

Recommended for you