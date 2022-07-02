AVON PARK — The second reading of the city’s ordinance adopting the county’s code on sexually oriented businesses has been put on hold to make some minor changes.
During a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr discussed the need to adopt the Highlands County Code Article IV relating to enforcement for sexually oriented businesses.
Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he believes the City of Avon Park is adopting such an ordinance after a couple of burlesque shows were presented at two downtown Sebring businesses.
He had no knowledge it was going on, but saw postings about the shows on social media outlets.
“I was a little bit shocked, but nothing shocks you that much these days,” he said. “It all depends on exactly what they do. But, it seems like they had the idea that they might have went a little too far. It wasn’t a dancehall thing, it might have been a little bit more than that.”
Barnard said he saw the newspaper reports of Sebring Councilwoman Terry Mendel going to the second show and video recording at the end of the performance.
“I think in Sebring and Avon Park we have some differences and Avon Park has a little bit stiffer ordinances and ideas on what things we can do and not do,” he said.
“I am pro business, but I think that some things maybe shouldn’t be brought into Avon Park and I think that may be one of them,” Barnard said. “But, if I ever went to go see it, maybe I would have a different idea.
“I think the word got out quick enough that between the mayor and attorneys and this and that, he (Buhr) came up with the ordinance. It as to be clarified so it is more defined for Avon Park.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the first proposed ordinance was a direct copy of the county’s.
A staff member with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council informed Buhr that the county’s and city’s zoning terms and descriptions are different, he said.
Anderson said the ordinance probably would have worked, but “it would be a lot better and cleaner if we would change some of the zonings to actually what Avon Park calls them.” Revising it now will make it simpler in the future, he said.