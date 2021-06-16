AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is ready to advertise for a real estate developer to revitalize and redevelop the Brickell Building.
On Monday, the City Council approved the request for proposal that seeks “proposals from qualified and experienced real estate developers interested in undertaking the development of the site located at 2 — 12 East Main Street.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Tuesday, “I am really excited about it.”
There are two developers from out of the county who have been interested in the building for nearly two years, she said.
“I am hoping we will have a good response, but all we need is one,” she said.
“We approved it [RFP] with some minor changes just to make it a little more global in its reach and as soon as they get it tweaked they will advertise it for 60 days and we will go from there.”
The RFP states, “the City’s vision is selling the property to a developer who will revitalize the property, while preserving its historical nature.
“Due to the importance of this particular downtown development site, it is the intention of the City to consider certain development incentives to assist in making the project feasible which might include, but not be limited to, conveyance of the property at no cost, the payment of certain impact fees, housing incentives, tax increment rebates, etc.”
The two-story building, with about 25,452 square feet, was built in 1921.
The RFP notes that the building must have received a certificate of occupancy within three years, with a penalty of $50,000 per annum (prorated), after the three years. The building will not be eligible for CRA façade grant funds until it has received a certificate of occupancy and is occupiable.
The city’s preference is for a future use to include multi-family housing, retail shops, lunch/dinner eateries, bakery, coffee shop, sports bar, brewery or tap room, etc., with the overall goal of creating a destination for the community and surrounding areas to live, work, shop, play and to increase foot traffic in the downtown area.
The Brickell Building was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
The Housing Authority plan did not happen and the ownership of the building was transferred in February from the CRA back to the City.
The building has been vacant for more than five years.