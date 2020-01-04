AVON PARK — With the current north utility extension project costing much more than anticipated, the City of Avon Park received welcome news Thursday of funding assistance through a state grant.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $5.2 million in funding for infrastructure projects in small and rural Florida communities including $720,000 for the City of Avon Park’s utility extension to the north, which will serve the Nucor steel mill that is under construction.
The announcement states the funds are administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant — Rural Infrastructure Fund.
The funding for Avon Park is to extend water and sewer lines running parallel to U.S. 27, according to DeSantis’ announcement. This critical infrastructure will enhance opportunities for economic development and is anticipated to create 240 jobs.
“I am pleased to announce more than $5.2 million is being awarded to small and rural Florida communities to improve infrastructure,” DeSantis said. “We will continue to invest in our state’s infrastructure to help attract new businesses and create opportunities for residents.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said a large portion of the city’s budget for the project was relying on the grant. The goal of those funds for the utility extension is to lure additional commercialization along US 27.
“That is a good thing because we have been waiting on that additional funding, otherwise we would have been on the hook for over $1 million,” she said, with the project costing $1 million more than anticipated.
She is not sure how the cost of the project was underestimated by such a large amount, but she is “thrilled” that the grant came in, Sutherland said.
Avon Park Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones said the city has not yet received the actual contract between the state and the city, but a letter stated the city can start incurring costs that could be charged to it.
“We cannot actually charge the state for those costs until that contract has been received and executed; that is the final document we are waiting for,” he said.