The City of Avon Park received no proposals for the former Wild Building property that is now vacant land at 101 W. Main St. in downtown Avon Park.
City Manager Mark Schrader asked council if it wants to go in a different direction with the property, but he recommended to continue to advertise for proposals.
Mayor Garrett Anderson suggested to put it back out for proposals with a longer time period for submissions.
Anderson asked City Attorney Gerald Buhr about the city’s RFP for the piece of land and if there is any stipulation on how long it can be put out for bid?
“You should probably set standard time so everybody knows when a proposal has to be in,” he added. “But, if you don’t get enough proposals you can always put it for bid again.”
Anderson suggested quarterly increments to accept proposals, which was agreed upon.
The city’s notice for proposals states: The City of Avon Park hereby gives notice of its intent to seek proposals from interested parties in response to this Request for Proposals for Sale & Development of City-Owned Property.” This RFP is for the sale and mixed use-commercial development of the property at 101 W. Main St.
The city is seeking development proposals from qualified firms for the opportunity to purchase and develop a 10,000-square-foot parcel of city-owned property on the corner of West Main Street and South Forest Avenue.
Due to its location on Main Street, and its proximity to U.S. 27, the city considers this property a significant asset that offers unique commercial development opportunities, which highlight the need for development. Currently the parcel is zoned C-4 Mixed-Use Commercial.
The original deadline for the submissions of proposals was April 24.
The property has been vacant since the Wild Building was demolished in early 2021.
The two-story structure, which was built in 1921, had incurred substantial damage from storms and hurricanes. It was deemed less expensive to tear it down and rebuild it than to try to renovate it.
The property value is listed as $26,622 by the Highlands County Property Appraiser.