101 West Main Street, Avon Park

The property at 101 W. Main St., Avon Park, pictured in March 2021 soon after the Wylde Building was demolished. The City of Avon Park received no responses from its request for proposals for the property.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The City of Avon Park received no proposals for the former Wild Building property that is now vacant land at 101 W. Main St. in downtown Avon Park.

City Manager Mark Schrader asked council if it wants to go in a different direction with the property, but he recommended to continue to advertise for proposals.

