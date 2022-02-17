AVON PARK — A second Request for Proposal for the Brickell Building, after having no response the first time, resulted in one proposal being received by the City of Avon Park.
Daniel Sauls Real Estate LLC submitted a proposal for the renovation of 2-12 E. Main St., the Brickell Building.
The proposal states, “being a licensed Florida Real Estate Broker, my job has provided the experience necessary to take a property that is undesirable, identify its deficiencies and implement a plan that make it valuable.”
The Brickell Building has been sitting vacant for over a decade and continuing to slip into obsolescence. Should the city award the contract to develop the property Daniel Sauls’ vision for this project is to bring in high-traffic destination businesses housed in a beautiful historic building. Drawing in patrons with a modern and industrial interior design to help increase the time and money spent downtown.
The first phase of development proposed brings all the building’s infrastructure up to code, meaning an overhaul of the current fire system and the addition of alarm monitoring for fire hazard. Then finishing the interior of the building on the first floor and basic build out of units to attract ideal tenants.
The second phase is to complete the second-floor interior and build out for professional offices. This would include common area and restroom requirements in addition to a new elevator being installed.
Daniel Sauls’ team has identified a willing tenant that would bring a top-tier fitness center to the heart of downtown, according to the proposal. Fitness 4 You is currently located in downtown Lake Placid and is looking to open up a second location in Avon Park. The initial plans are for the fitness center to lease around 7,000 square feet on the first floor.
Their vision for the second floor includes professional office space catering to small businesses and entrepreneurs allowing them to lease small offices with access to common areas and conference rooms. This would be like the Sebring Welcome Center at 227 US 27 North, Sebring.
The project team includes: Daniel Sauls, project manager with five years real estate sales and new construction development, and Robbi Harvell, property manager with two years real estate sales and property management. The team also includes legal counsel, a building designer and fire sprinkler contractor.
The proposal states they have obtained private financing for up to $500,000 on this project through a partner — Donald Rice.
The city’s vision is to sell the property to a developer who will revitalize the property while preserving its historic nature. Due to the importance of this particular downtown development site, it is the intention of the city to consider certain development “incentives” to assist in making the project feasible which might include, but not be limited to, conveyance of the property at no cost, the payment of certain impact fees, housing incentives, tax increment rebates, etc.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson tabled the discussion on the proposal until the next council meeting.
Anderson said the city is awaiting a decision on how to proceed from the Ethics Commission.
“I know the applicant personally so I didn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize his application,” Anderson said.