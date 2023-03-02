Avon Park Depot Museum

The Avon Park City Council approved a lease renewal with the Avon Park Historical Society for The Depot Museum property at 3 Museum Ave.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park remains right on track with the Depot Museum and a planned baseball museum with a 21-year lease renewal from the City of Avon Park.

The Historical Society requested a renewal for 50 years, or 30 years if council didn’t want a 50-year lease, but council had decided at its Feb. 13 meeting to opt for a 21-year lease.

