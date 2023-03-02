AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park remains right on track with the Depot Museum and a planned baseball museum with a 21-year lease renewal from the City of Avon Park.
The Historical Society requested a renewal for 50 years, or 30 years if council didn’t want a 50-year lease, but council had decided at its Feb. 13 meeting to opt for a 21-year lease.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday there is a provision in the grant the Historical Society is seeking for the baseball museum that requires a certain amount of time on their lease. Some believed it was 10 years, while 20 years was mentioned.
“So we ended up giving them 21 years so they would have a year to figure out all their paperwork and if it ended up being a 20-year provision then they would be covered and if it is only 10, then they are doubly covered,” he said.
The payment is a small amount and the Historical Society is responsible for the payment of their utilities, which has been the case for many years, Anderson said.
The Historical Society recently started a fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum called The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum at 3 Museum Ave., Avon Park.
The museum would feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.
The cost for the museum expansion (building only) is $400,000. The Historical Society has been approved for a $200,000 grant, but it has to be matched, through private donations, by May.
At the council meeting, Anderson told Historical Society President Nancy Fisk that council fully supports trying to get the grant for the baseball museum and wants to do everything needed to make that happen.
Fisk said, “We appreciate your support and we are working hard to make this happen. This is the first step.”
Anderson said the Historical Society has worked very hard on this and now it is about to get bigger and better.
“Everybody who I have talked to around town is very much in favor of it so I really think it is going to happen,” he said.