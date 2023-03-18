AVON PARK — Only one proposal was received by the City of Avon Park for maintenance services for it city’s ballparks, which was approved by the City Council.
The sole proposal was from River Greens South Golf Course, which is the company that has been providing the ballpark maintenance services for several years.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard explained that the city had been paying the same amount for several years, but city staff couldn’t find a contract with River Greens.
River Greens increased its price, which is not uncommon these days, he said. The sprinkler system is complicated.
“I reached out to a couple of bigtime landscapers around here and they basically said it is a pretty complicated system,” Barnard said. The city doesn’t want to incur the cost of replacing the old sprinkler system.
With only one proposal, the city was forced to go with River Greens, but they do a great job, he said. They have a five-year contract with a guaranteed one-year contract at which time the city could go with somebody else if they can compete against the price the city is paying.
“They do a great job. Obviously they know how to take care of a golf course so they know how to take care of the grounds,” Barnard said. “They have been doing it for a really good, fair price for a very long time so I guess they are just doing catch up.”
The city had budgeted $42,000 for ballpark maintenance for fiscal year 2022-23. The proposal from Rivers Greens was for $84,573 requiring a budget increase of $34,500 for the remainder of the current fiscal year, according to the council.
The city’s agreement with River Greens states that River Greens will provide trained and properly licensed or certified personnel with appropriate equipment to perform work for one year at the Lucy Derkman Softball Complex, Durrah Martin Baseball Complex and Martin Luther King Complex.
Also, the City Council approved an agreement to provide Twin Lakes with water and wastewater utility services.
Barnard said the development on South Lake Avenue has a couple more things to do before they get approval from the City as well as Central Florida Regional Planning Council concerning the layout of all the utilities.
“I understand he [developer] already has the 314 modular homes built, he is just waiting for the OK to finish everything from the city and county and everybody else, and then he is going to bring them in,” Barnard said.