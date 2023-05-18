The City of Avon Park is updating its land development code to allow for larger accessory structures on residential properties.
At a recent City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Planning Director Jeff Schmucker said over the years there have been a number of issues with the accessory structures section of the code.
“We have never been able to make sense of it and justify why the requirements that are in there today are there,” he said.
Currently, one or more accessory structures are permitted on a property, which are not allowed to be larger than the principal structure, Schmucker said.
But, the requirement that has been difficult over the years is that the maximum size of the accessory structure has been limited to 25% of the minimum floor area for that zoning district, he said. For example, the city’s largest residential lot is limited to an accessory structure maximum of 375 square feet while multiple accessory structures are allowed.
“It has been very hard to justify that over the years,” Schmucker said. Some people went through a variance process to get those requests for larger structures handled.
To help eliminate the variance requests and make it easy for homeowners, as well as staff in reviewing these, they are removing the unjustifiably 25% requirement because there are other mechanisms in place to regulate how a property develops, he said.
The city’s land development code regulates the construction, placement, and use of accessory structures, in order to ensure that they do not adversely affect nearby residents and/or surrounding properties.
Some of the primary requirements for accessory structures are:
• Accessory structures shall be separated from each other and from the principal building by no less than 7.5 feet, and set back from the lot line no less than 7.5 feet. This regulation is established in order to allow for maintenance and mowing of the lot on which the accessory structure s located.
• Accessory structures shall not be constructed prior to the principal building.
• No manufactured (mobile) home, trailer or vehicle of any kind, shall be permitted as an accessory building on any development site.
• Private Residential Boat Houses and boatshelters are permitted as accessory uses and require a site development plan in all residential zoning districts.
The City Council will have a public hearing and vote on adoption of the changes to the Land Development Code at its May 22 meeting.