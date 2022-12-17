AVON PARK — The City Council approved the closure of a dirt road requested by a developer with plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia.
After much discussion, council approved the second reading of an ordinance vacating a portion of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner — Boston Mining Company.
Engineer Justin Ham, of the planning and design firm Kimley-Horn and representing the property owner, noted that with the road closure there will be direct city and taxpayer benefits and no road maintenance for the city.
“We are intending to dedicate a 60-by-80 tract for a future lift station that has been deemed really needed by the utility department,” he said. “We are going to provide a 20-foot easement over the existing force main so it could still be maintained without having to be relocated.”
He drove the neighborhood taking different routes, paved and the unpaved road, to get to U.S. 27.
“It is actually 10 seconds quicker to go on the paved road to Hal McRae [Boulevard],” Ham said. “If you are going south, it is about two-and-a-half minutes versus the two minutes. So you are looking at a worst case scenario differential of 30 seconds.
“That doesn’t include the fact that at the south end, along the dirt road, you have got the stop sign that doesn’t allow for breaks in the traffic, like the traffic light does. You have the additional safety factor of the signal to the north that you don’t get at the stop sign. Then additional wear on your vehicle, which is pretty extensive out there right now.
Ham noted the continued maintenance costs of the dirt road for the city, which would require the purchase of a grader at about $100,000 (used), a bulldozer is about $50,000 and replacing three inches of base material every year would cost about $50,000. Paving the road would cost about $400,000 and then the cost of maintaining the road.
Mayor Garrett Anderson provided a report from the city’s finance director showing what revenue the city would receive from the project.
Water tapping fees, water capacity fees, wastewater tapping fees and wastewater capacity fees would total about $976,000.
The annual revenue from water, wastewater and garbage fees would be about $277,000.
The property taxes would be close to $142,000 and fire assessment $45,000 for a grand total of annual revenue to the city of about $464,000.
Citizen Aljoe Hinson said the street is a historical street and has been used by Lacey Hill residents for 60 or more years. He asked if Avon Park has always owned the street.
Anderson said the city just came to own it about two months ago as it was previously in the county. The city annexed the Boston Mining property about five to eight years ago. He said the city should have taken over the road at that time.
When this housing project came about, the county realized it shouldn’t own the road and it should be in the city, he said.
Hinson said whoever owned the road should have paved it years ago with sidewalks.
When you close it for the “progress” that you call it, you are taking it away from the citizens who are using it there,” he said.
“I truly believe that if that neighborhood was a white neighborhood, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Hinson said. “That road should have been named after some of the old people who lived and made that area possible.
“But, now you come up because some money is coming in. Is it going to them [Lacey Hill]? No. I still say, if that was a white neighborhood, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
Citizen Arnold Davis asked if there were going to be houses on the south side of the road, pointing out that houses on both sides of the road will take up
Anderson replied, “Yes.”
Davis said it seems like council has made its decision, but didn’t agree it was the best one to be made.
He asked if Councilwoman Berniece Taylor has a petition and with how many signatures?
Taylor said there are 500 signatures on the petition.
Davis declared, “I’m finished.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the development will bring a lot of people and a lot of children and they will bring jobs and businesses with them. This will also provide affordable rental housing and bring jobs to Avon Park and support the local businesses.
“Overall, I think, financially it will be a plus for the city,” Barnard said.
Taylor said she saw it as a threat that it was expressed that the housing project would not happen if the road wasn’t closed.
“It was like you were threatening the city — if we don’t get what we want, you don’t get what you want,” she said. “Of course, housing would be great for the city. We need housing, but I think the residents of Avon Park have spoken. They don’t want the road closed.”
She was expecting an alternate plan (with no road closure), Taylor said.
Anderson said during the past election he heard from a lot of residents who like the “growth” message that he has been pushing for years.
“If you are not moving forward, you are backing up,” he said, adding if the city doesn’t move forward, it will run the risk of dying as a town.
“We should remain open, that is why we have gone through such great lengths to open up our zoning to attract things just like this,” Anderson said. “This would be the largest development that we’ve had in my lifetime in Avon Park and hopefully we will have more just like it.”
Council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance to vacate a portion of South Lake Avenue. Taylor voted “no.”