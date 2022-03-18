AVON PARK — The City Council approved an ordinance reducing wastewater capacity fees to the level prior to the 2020 increase.
In 2020 the city changed how it calculated wastewater impact fees, which in some instances nearly doubled the fee, which was already significant. For a proposed laundry mat, the old fee was $107,000 that would have increased to more than $200,000 under the new rate structure.
The fee for a proposed office building increased from $11,442 to $21,859.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it will make Avon Park a lot more attractive for businesses by lowering the initial investment to get in and will spur new activity.
Also, at Monday’s meeting there was discussion on the rough draft of the agreement to transfer the Brickell Building to real estate broker Daniel Sauls, who plans to bring in businesses to the ground floor and offices on the second floor of the Main Street structure.
Anderson said there was discussion among the council, the city attorney and the Sauls’ attorney. The attorneys will communicate with each other and hopefully present an agreement the City Council can vote on at its next (March 28) meeting, he said.
There was discussion about the intersection of Circle Street and North Delaney Avenue and the possibility of putting a speed bump near the intersection. Anderson said there was a request for a speed bump or some type of way to get people to adhere to the stop sign better.
Similar requests at different intersections have come before the council, he noted. “Unless there is a quantifiable reason as to why something need to be added, you can’t simply can’t pick an choose different intersections to add something to them.
“Ultimately, we felt that law enforcement could do a better job than a speed bump could and realistically there are only a handful of violators, but the vast majority of the people travelling that roadway are perfectly fine,” Anderson said.