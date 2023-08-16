Avon Park’s City Council will have a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the ongoing issues with the homeless.
City Manager Mark Schrader has contacted different individuals about the scheduled workshop, including Jane Breylinger of Hands for the Homeless and Major Darin Hood from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens and any homeless individuals are also invited to attend the workshop.
At a July City Council meeting, Schrader said, “We are getting a lot of business owners and citizens bringing up or complaining about the homeless and we have had some crimes that the Sheriff’s Office has responded to.”
Also in July, Avon Park business owner Terrence R. Wills communicated his concerns about the city’s homeless issue in an email to City Council members and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.
“The increased attraction of homeless individuals is becoming an overwhelming issue for the city of Avon Park, an issue that needs to be addressed within the walls of the City Council,” Wills said. “Once again, I have found the need to call the Sheriff’s Department out to our business on Main Street to address issues with a homeless individual.”