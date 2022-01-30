AVON PARK — Superintendent Brenda Longshore, along with principals, provided an update to the attendees of the recent AP Chamber luncheon on variety of initiatives in the Avon Park public schools.
Avon Elementary Principal Jenny Cornell highlighted the mentoring opportunities at her school. She has one volunteer at the school, with an enrollment of 510, who assists in may ways. For Celebrate Literacy Week the school has featured many guest readers, she added.
Mentors serve as positive role models for our students. They invest their time in students and help to build confidence, redirect focus, and uplift behavior. If you can donate 30 minutes a week during lunch, you could change the life of one of our Dolphins, according to the school’s website at aes.highlands.k12.fl.us.
Volunteering at Avon Elementary presents a great opportunity to make contacts, understand the curriculum, and meet our staff. Each grade has multiple needs and several ways for you to contribute. The best way for you to help out depends on who you want to have contact with, what your talents are, and how much time you can contribute.
Avon Park High Principal Danielle Erwin highlight the efforts of her schools Athletic Task Force and the recent replacement of the athletic track, which was something the school needed for quite some time.
She noted that funds from the half-cent sales tax helped pay for the new track.
The next project the task force is working on is a new building, with an 18-foot ceiling, for weightlifting and a practice area for the Competition Cheer Team, Erwin said. The estimated cost is $300,000 and the school is seeking community support and will be doing fundraising activities to fund it.
Avon Park Middle Principal Kim Riley highlighted her school’s CEO Program and eighth-grade leadership classes where students learn job seeking skills and have opportunities for internships.
Park Elementary Principal Blake Germaine spoke about the Park Elementary Farm that stated with a few chickens and then chicks and now boasts ducks, goats and rabbits.
The school’s farm provides students with an understanding of where their food comes from and an appreciation of the work that goes into it, he said.
Longshore related how her visit to the farm was memorable for her encounter with a rambunctious goat.