SEBRING — Florida Airport Management (FAM) will soon be managing the Avon Park Executive Airport with the City Council approving the management agreement.
FAM LLC, Orlando, was filed with the state on Dec. 3, 2020 with the officers of the company listed as Jonathan T. Clark and Casey B. Roberts.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said FAM has a “change of hands plan” and will be assuming the management of the airport probably sometime next week.
“We are excited to have them out there to manage the airport,” he said. “We are curious to see what they can accomplish in the next 12 months or so and look forward to seeing it.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the airport agreement is one of the greatest things that has happened for the City of Avon Park in a long time.
The airport really hasn’t been managed for several years with just an employee going out there once in awhile to make sure there was fuel available, he said. But, it wasn’t managed to grow.
Now that FAM is taking over the management, they have many, many ideas of what they are going to do including a lot of ideas being aviation related and some that are not aviation related, Barnard said. FAM surveyed the people with planes and hangars at the airport and many said they would like to see a restaurant at the airport.
“That would be a fabulous idea to have a restaurant at the airport so people can sit there and get a decent meal and at the same time watch planes come in and take off,” he said.
Barnard believes the airport will experience growth not only with private aviation, but also with FAM’s plans to bring in the military so there will be a lot of job openings.
“This is one of the things, in my opinion, that is going to put the City of Avon Park on the map,” he said. This is a test project for the state. The Florida Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration have both approved it.
“The city had a great team of lawyers and consultants who have been working on this for more than 18 months so it has been a long process to get where we are going to make sure this is going to be good or the City of Avon Park,” Barnard said. “I think it will be better than what people expect.”
FAM approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.