SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis’s announcement Thursday of the awarding of nearly $150 million to Florida communities for more resilient infrastructure brings a total of nearly $6.8 million to two Highlands County cities.
DeSantis announced that more than $148 million has been awarded to communities through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. The program, administered by DEO, allows local governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects to make communities more resilient to future disasters.
The City of Sebring receives $2,605,428 to complete fire protection resiliency, water quality and water conservation infrastructure improvements.
Also, the City of Sebring will receive $3,515,580 to harden facilities that are part of the cities sanitary sewer collection system.
The City of Avon Park receives $670,623 to improve the existing potable water system through replacement of asbestos pipes with PVC piping, adding additional bore to improve water pressure and to install an upgraded chlorine system.
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said the city applied for three infrastructure grants last year. Contact from the Highlands News-Sun was the first that he heard this grant has been awarded.
“We had made it from one phase to the next, but we didn’t know it was actually awarded to us yet,” he said.
“My administration remains committed to providing the resources necessary for Florida communities to build back stronger and be more resilient to future storms,” said DeSantis, who was speaking in Lakeland at the Lake Bonnet project. “This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way in helping Florida’s communities invest in their futures through critical infrastructure improvements.”
The funds are allocated to the state through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program formed in response to the 2016 to 2017 presidentially declared disasters.
“Under Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership, our state continues to provide investments to ensure the resiliency of Florida communities,” DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle said. “The Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program provides storm-impacted communities the opportunity to complete large, high-impact infrastructure projects that will pay dividends for future generations.”
With a total allocation of $475 million, the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program will provide two additional rounds of funding in the future to communities designated by HUD or the state as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) by Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew and Irma.
Northern Highlands County (Avon Park and Sebring) are part of the HUD-Designated MID Areas for 2016-2017 storms.