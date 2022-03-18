SEBRING — Both the City of Sebring and City of Avon Park are advertising for a public works director with the position in the City of Charm being vacant for months.
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said the city’s last public works director was Rick Whalen, who left employment with the city on Aug. 31, 2021. He worked for the city for one year.
The main reason the position remains vacant is the salary is set too low (top of the range is $80,000), for the requirements (i.e., engineer) for the position, Schrader said. “This issue will be brought up to council during our next fiscal year’s budget process.”
Sebring Public Works Director Ken Fields will soon be going into the private sector. City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently there are 10 applicants for the position, but a shortlist has not yet been made.
“It looks like we have some eligible candidates here, but they are from all over because we advertised in some public works type of publications,” he said. There are applicants from as far away as California.
The advertisement for the position was posted Feb. 23 and is open for applications until filled.
The annual salary range is $60,546 — $93,847.
The advertised minimum education and experience for the Sebring public works director position states: Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Engineering, Applied Science or a related field. Four years progressive supervisory experience in Public Works. A comparable amount of training, education or experience can be substituted for the above minimum qualifications.
Also, the City of Sebring has been advertising for a finance director.
Former finance director Penny Robinson is now assistant city manager.
The city offered the position to Omar DeJesus, but he remained in his position as the finance director for Haines City.
City Clerk Kathy Haley said the opening is posted in government and financial related publications and websites.
There has not yet been any interviews for the position, she said.