AVON PARK — The City Council is seeking letters of interest from residents who would like to be considered to fill the remainder of the term held by Stanley Spurlock who passed away Dec. 12.
The homepage of the City’s website includes a link to the announcement that states: The City Council of Avon Park is seeking qualified candidates for appointment by the Council to the office of City Councilmember to serve out a term of the late Stanley Spurlock, which term ends upon election of a new councilmember in the November 2, 2021 election.
Letters of interest and qualifications, or questions regarding this appointment, may be sent to: Kim Gay, City Clerk, at 110 E. Main Street, Avon Park, FL 33825, by fax to 863-452-4413, or by email at kgay@avonpark.cc.
The City Councilmember qualifications include residency within the City limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment and must be a registered voter of the City of Avon Park.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Thursday that the announcement has been up about a week.
Gay said Friday that no submittals have been received.
The City will take submittals until January 20, so that an appointment can be made at the February 8, Council meeting, she said.