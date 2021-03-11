AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park seeks a more detailed construction plan and cost estimate from the Church Service Center before the city will move forward with constructing a new building for the center’s use.
In June, the city informed the Church Service Center that after the demolition of the old fire/police station, the city would build a one-story building within 5% of the old building’s footprint for the Church Service Center to use with no sub-leasing allowed.
The city has offered a 20- to 30-year lease, of the building to be constructed, to the Church Service Center, which would set the length of the lease.
Mayor Garret Anderson said the Church Service Center’s basic plans show a 64-by-38-foot structure, which is roughly the footprint of the original building or within 5%.
The question arose concerning a metal shed that the Church Service Center is using for storage, he said. They have asked if they could construct the building taller than one story with the extra space used for storage.
“It would make it like a little mini warehouse inside the building, which makes a lot of sense because it is a lot cheaper to go up in the height of the building than to build it out,” Anderson said. It would still be a one-story building, but with more space to allow for the stacking of goods on pallets on racks.
The City Council asked local contractor Rick Hayes, who has been assisting the Church Service Center, to prepare a description of the building and a cost estimate. Then it will go out for an RFQ (request for quote) to make sure their cost estimate is accurate compared to other contractors.
Hayes has agreed to construct the building at cost and likely no one else would do that so he would probably be doing the project, Anderson said.
At this point, it is slated to be a 16-foot tall, metal building, he said. There was some discussion on ascetic facades, which will likely come up again before a contract is signed.
The Church Service Center was displaced from the old Station Building at 198 Rowe St. when it was damaged by Hurricane Irma. After temporarily utilizing a metal shed for its food and clothing efforts for the needy, the Center moved into the former Jahna Concrete office on South Railroad Avenue.
The city is considering relocating its Streets Department to the former Jahna Concrete location.