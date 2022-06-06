AVON PARK — The City Council is looking to create an ordinance to define what residents can place curbside for City collection as large trash piles and construction debris continues to be a problem.
At a recent City Council meeting, after a citizen spoke about some issues including piles of trash at many residences, Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure said, “I have seen we have a lot of garbage around the edges of the street. I don’t know if it is because we are understaffed in that department. But, there has been garbage sitting along the side of the street a long time on some of the streets.”
City Manager Mark Schrader asked what type of garbage?
Mercure replied, “It’s all kinds of garbage. I drove up on A. Miracle Street and I see construction garbage. There is brush, there is mattresses.
“People may not know the proper channels to report that there is garbage out in front of their yard, she said, but it just sits there.”
Schrader said he asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle to get with the sanitation supervisor because the City has to come up with a different ordinance.
“A lot of people in the City just throw anything they want out and think the City is supposed to pick it up. It is ridiculous” he said.
When he does big stuff at his house, Schrader said, he rents a roll-off dumpster. These people knocking down the insides of houses and construction debris and throw it on the side of the road thinking the City is supposed to pick it up.
The City did get behind on some brush collection, but a lot of people think after a storm they can cut down trees and put them at the roadside, he said.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said she doesn’t think the residents know the rules.
Schrader replied, “Maybe, but I think some don’t care what the rules are. It is something that we are looking into.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said from what he has seen the City’s sanitation workers go above and beyond and do a lot more than he believes they should.
“I routinely see people moving out of houses and they basically throw away everything they don’t want, which is half the furniture, half the clothes, drywall, you name it,” he said. A lot of time the City workers pick it all up.
Some people will not follow the rules and the only way to fix it with those people is with ramifications, he said.
Without feedback from the general population there is no way the city manager or public works supervisor is ever going to know the full story unless people report where the piles are, Anderson said. If there is a problem with garbage or brush point it out to City Hall.
Taylor said Council has to come up with something with all the trash at the side of the road you can’t even see the City, you just see junk.
Schrader said the City is collecting garbage twice a week, while the County does it once.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he would be working on an ordinance concerning trash.
Anderson said that Council will have an ordinance brought to it at its next meeting. Council will tweak it along with Code enforcement and staff to get something workable and then figure out how to inform everyone about the new rules.