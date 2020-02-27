AVON PARK — An illegal street vendor setting up shop in the parking lot of City Hall prompted Councilwoman Maria Sutherland to seek a way to stop the activity.
Sutherland said Wednesday that after the City Council meeting two weeks ago she went out for dinner and on her way back she noticed an illegal street vendor in the City Hall parking lot.
Sutherland said she notified then interim city manager Kim Gay who contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutherland said that at Monday’s City Council meeting, Sheriff’s Major Darin Hood said his department could not issue citations because it is a code enforcement violation, but they could provide information on the illegal activity for the city’s Code Enforcement Department to retroactively cite the individuals.
There were comments by council members and City Attorney Gerald Buhr about if there needs to be a Code Enforcement officer on call when such activity is occurring at night, Sutherland said.
“A lot of these things that are happening, after hours, it is difficult to expect an employee to get up and go remedy that issue,” Sutherland said. “However, when there is a water leak or some other pipe leak, we do have staff that go out after hours and on weekends to fix that for our city.”
It will come down to the city manager’s discretion on how he wants to handle after-hours Code Enforcement violations, she said.
“If the Sheriff’s Office is helping, will it be based off of a sheriff’s complaint and a deputy getting the info the city or will it be a resident’s notification of the issue and who would the resident call?” Sutherland said. “So we still haven’t figured out the end result on how to handle that.”
It’s illegal and unfair to the local businesses that pay taxes and pay the fire assessment and occupational licenses, she said.
The outfit that she saw, from what she had heard from complaints, comes in from out of town with a truck and big trailer and sets up numerous racks of clothing and sets up shelves and demonstrates car audio sub-woofers, Sutherland said.
“It’s not right; it needs to be addressed,” she said.
City Manager Mark Schrader, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office, was quick to respond to her questions in seeking assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, Sutherland said.
“He mobilized rather quickly on that,” she said.
Schrader said Wednesday that the city has brought it to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office in case there are any violations of Florida Statutes (law), and the city will work any city code violations.