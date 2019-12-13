AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will be getting estimates on rehabilitating and demolishing the Wylde Building before deciding the fate of the two-story structure built in 1921 on Main Street.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said that according to City Attorney Gerald Buhr there is no longer a hold on the Wylde Building due to legal matters. The city, she said, can do what it wishes with the structure.
There had been lengthy legal proceedings disputing the city’s ownership of the Wylde Building. The city acquired the building due to the unpaid code fines, which led to a lien on the structure.
Buhr said those disputing the city’s ownership of the building haven’t stopped filing claims, which is the American system. But, there doesn’t seem to be any legal pathway for the former owner to get it back. The city will start pursuing to be reimbursed for attorney fees.
Sutherland said she would hate to see it demolished, but there are a lot of people in town who would like to see it gone because it has been vacant for 10 years, if not longer, and its condition keeps getting worse.
“We need to do something with that building for the sake of the businesses around it that have been putting up with it for decades,” she said.
Sutherland suggested getting estimates on demolishing the building versus rehabilitating the structure, which could be done in conjunction with the same estimates for the old Station building where the Church Service Center was located.
Her concern if it is demolished, the Wylde Building shares a wall with an adjacent building, she said. “How do you tear something down when it shares a wall?”
Mayor Garrett Anderson responded, “Very carefully. There are companies that specialize in that.”
The cty had a quote about three years ago of $70,000 to demolish the building, he said.
Sutherland said Thursday that the city will get an estimate on fixing it up and an estimate on tearing it down.
“We have had so many people say that it has to be torn down. Then let us go ahead and get the estimate for that and have something concrete,” she said.
This building has been on the council’s project list for 10 years, Sutherland said.
“My focus is to definitely to enhance the downtown appearance,” she said. “It is difficult to retain businesses and to recruit more when you’ve got our own city buildings looking like that.”
In a Dec. 5 letter to Interim City Clerk Suzie Gentry, Engineer Carl Cool said renovation of the building would require an almost complete building re-build.
“It is my opinion that this type of expenditure on the 98-year-old building would not be feasible,” Cool said. “I personally see no reasonable option for the city except to demo the building and use the property for something else.”