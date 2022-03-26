AVON PARK — After revisions from both parties, the Avon Park City Council will vote Monday on approval of a recycling agreement with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
The council meeting agenda notes that city and county staff met to discuss possible locations for recycling drop-off and decided the 100 S. Glenwood Ave. (city-owned water plant location) site would be the best overall choice to recommend to City Council.
The agreement states, for the city’s participation in the countywide recycling efforts, the city permits the county to use a portion of the Glenwood Avenue site, at no cost to the county, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining a recycling collection site with capability of accepting incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items, together with access by the public and any necessary contractors.
The city will add the recycling premises to its collection route on at least one day each week in order to ensure removal of any incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items brought to, or illegally dumped at, the recycling premises, according to the agreement.
The county will construct, operate and maintain the recycling collection site.
Also, the City Council will consider an agreement and lease for development and transfer of the Brickell Building to real estate broker Daniel Sauls, who plans to bring in businesses to the ground floor and offices on the second floor of the Main Street structure.
The regular meeting of the Avon Park City Council is at 6 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.