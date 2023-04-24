The Avon Park City Council will consider ending a lease agreement for the Brickell Building to transfer the ownership of the Main Street structure to Daniel Sauls Real Estate LLC.
In April 2022 the City Council approved the Brickell Building’s lease/transfer agreement between the City of Avon Park and real estate broker Daniel Sauls. At the time, the Main Street building had been vacant and in need of upkeep and renovation for many years.
Sauls submitted the only proposal for the building when the city advertised a second time for proposals after the first request resulted in no responses.
Sauls’ proposal for the renovation of the Brickell Building included bringing all the building’s infrastructure up to code and then finishing the interior of the building on the first floor and a basic build out of units to attract ideal tenants.
Fitness 4 You on the first floor of the building is set to open 6 a.m. Monday.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the building was open to any offers and Sauls submitted the only proposal.
“From what I understand, Mr. Sauls has rehabbed the building to the point where it has gotten a certificate of occupancy,” Anderson said. The gym takes up the majority of the bottom of the building.
There are several other businesses in the process of moving in, which is likely to lead to more “build out” needed as each individual business will have their own needs, Anderson said. He said Sauls fulfilled the requirements in the lease/transfer agreement and transfering ownership of the building is the completion of that.
For fulfilling the requirements, Sauls’ company will receive the building at no charge.
“At this point it will be in Mr. Sauls company’s hands and they will be able to get private financing if needed or whatever,” Anderson said.
The lease/transfer agreement states after final project completion the lease portion of the agreement will terminate and title of the Brickell Building will be conveyed by warranty deed. The closing shall occur within 30 days of the final project completion, which is defined in the agreement as completing the necessary work to receive a certificate of occupancy.
The Avon Park City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
The 25,453-square-foot building, which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority considered using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the CRA. The Housing Authority’s plans for the building never materialized.
Ownership of the building went back to the City of Avon Park in February 2021.