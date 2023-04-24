Brickell Building

The Avon Park City Council will consider transferring the ownership of the Brickell Building at its Monday meeting.

 FILE PHOTO

The Avon Park City Council will consider ending a lease agreement for the Brickell Building to transfer the ownership of the Main Street structure to Daniel Sauls Real Estate LLC.

In April 2022 the City Council approved the Brickell Building’s lease/transfer agreement between the City of Avon Park and real estate broker Daniel Sauls. At the time, the Main Street building had been vacant and in need of upkeep and renovation for many years.

