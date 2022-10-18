AVON PARK — The City Council has approved an ordinance establishing a moratorium period to allow for repairs and cleanup after the storm before the City’s Code Enforcement Department cites violations that are storm-related.

City Attorney Gerald Buhr said it occurred to him recently, and he spoke to City Manager Mark Schrader about it, that the city should have some type of moratorium on code enforcement. He said the primary purpose of the moratorium is to set deadlines to go back to enforcement.

