AVON PARK — The City Council has approved an ordinance establishing a moratorium period to allow for repairs and cleanup after the storm before the City’s Code Enforcement Department cites violations that are storm-related.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said it occurred to him recently, and he spoke to City Manager Mark Schrader about it, that the city should have some type of moratorium on code enforcement. He said the primary purpose of the moratorium is to set deadlines to go back to enforcement.
That way everybody is clear they have to be in compliance on a certain date, he said.
The ordinance establishes a code enforcement moratorium for debris and damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
The enforcement moratorium specific to hurricane damage of buildings and accessory structures that creates a condition where the building is not clean, safe, secure and sanitary, but no permit is required to make repairs, sunsets Nov. 15, 2022.
If a permit is required to make repairs for such buildings and structures, the moratorium ends on Feb. 15, 2023.
The enforcement moratorium associated with removal of loose vegetation and debris will sunset on the earlier of — the date that FEMA completes its contacted pickup of vegetation and debris or Dec. 1, 2022.
Except for damage to buildings cause by downed trees (as noted in the previous moratorium periods) the enforcement moratorium associated with the removal of downed trees sunsets on Jan. 1, 2023.
The ordinance and all remaining enforcement moratoriums in the ordinance will sunset on March 1, 2023, unless extended by a supermajority vote of the council prior to March 1, 2023.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle said he was involved in the development of the moratorium ordinance from the beginning and is in complete agreement with the way it turned out.
Councilwoman Michelle Mercure said some of the buildings on Main Street have metal over their windows and she doesn’t know if they had damage to their glass or just not removed the coverings. She asked if that falls under the Feb. 15 deadline?
Buhr said that is not something that the hurricane caused, but it is something that should be removed unless there is damage to the windows, which in that case would fall under the moratorium ordinance.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “The question is, does code enforcement have the ability to look behind the metal to see if there is damage?”
“We figured we would let a week go by to let things calm down,” Labelle said. Code Enforcement doesn’t have the authority to look behind the metal, but does have the authority to contact business owners and property owners or owners of single family dwellings.
From the past instances, the primary response is that they will keep them up until the end of the hurricane season. He said that is not a valid excuse to do that so Code Enforcement is following up.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said there are some houses that she has seen that were damage during the hailstorm and she knows it has taken a long time with insurance.
“I was wondering if we could be proactive in letting them know about the CRA [Community Redevelopment Agency] funds because that is part of their façade [grants] in the Main Street CRA and letting them know it is available,” she said.
Labelle said his department has done that and has also passed out a bunch of flyers about the CRA program.