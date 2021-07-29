AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council set the preliminary fire assessment rate and property tax rate at significantly higher levels than the current rates.
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $112 per residential unit, commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
The proposed resolution for council’s consideration included the following rates: residential, $140; commercial, 7.4 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse, 1.1 cents per square foot, and government/institutional, 2.8 cents per square foot.
At a recent council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “I don’t have a problem setting the max at $140. We can always go down.
“We haven’t really gotten into our budget yet so we don’t know where the shortfalls are going to be. We were provided with a rough sheet on millage ... but it doesn’t give a very detailed view at this point. So it would be my recommendation to go with the highest and we can always move it back from there.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I agree 100%.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked, if the assessment is set at $140, when will council revisit it again.
Fire Chief Andy Marcy said council has the option of bringing it up either Aug. 23 or Sept. 13.
Garrett suggested Aug. 23 and Barnard agreed.
Barnard made a motion, which was seconded by Councilwoman Shirley Johnson, to set the maximum fire assessment at $140 with council revisiting it on Aug. 23.
The motion passed by a 4-0 vote. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent from the meeting.
Also, Finance Analyst Melody Sauerhafer suggested a preliminary millage rate of 3.0, which would reduce the reserves by $26,796. The millage rate could be reduced, but not increased.
Currently, the property tax rate is 1.0 mills for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
If the fire assessment was increased to $140 there would be no loss to the reserves and there would be an increase in the reserves, she said.
Anderson said if the fire assessment was increased then the millage could go as low as 2.66, but if the fire assessment is not raised, the millage should be at 3.0 so there is “wiggle room” for budget negotiations.
Barnard said the TRIM notice (preliminary millage) should be set as high as possible. A government body’s TRIM notice (Truth-in-Millage) can be reduced when the budget is set, but it can never be higher than what is initially proposed.
The Sheriff’s Department is increasing the city’s payment for law enforcement services, he noted.
Gray said the TRIM notice should be at 2.66 mills because the city would only be losing less than $20,000 out of $3.8 million in reserves, which is a “drop in the bucket.”
Sauerhafer told Gray that the budget numbers are temporary and there are still a lot of moving parts.
“You can always go down from 3 to the 2.6,” Sauerhafer said.
Barnard made a motion, which was seconded by Johnson, to set the preliminary millage at 3.0.
Anderson said at this point council has no idea on the final numbers and “what fat can be trimmed from the budget. Council has to be conscious of where the millage rate ends up and be as fair as possible to the citizens and not have a bloated budget.”
Council approved the preliminary millage rate at 3.0 by a 3-1 vote with Gray voting against it.