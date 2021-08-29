AVON PARK — While the City of Avon Park is facing a large increase in its payment to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have very differing opinions on the City Manager’s efforts to negotiate a fair contract for the City.
In November, Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the council about the cost of providing services to the city. He sought a $1.1 million annual increase from the city. The City is hoping to “phase in” the increase in payments over a period of two or more years.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said City Manager Mark Schrader has been very good in following the direction of the City Council and he has full confidence in him.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he is very disappointed with Schrader who seems to be working more for the Sheriff’s Office than the City on the issue.
Schrader said he believes the Sheriff was gracious to phase in the increase over a two-year period knowing it would be an initial burden on the City’s finances.
Anderson said the Sheriff’s Office is telling the City what it needs to do their job as they see fit in Avon Park and with that there was the big increase that was mentioned awhile back. Some of that is debatable and some of that not really, the Sheriff ultimately is the one who is going to decide what he needs and the City has the obligation to provide that.
“I think that the Sheriff will be sympathetic to our economic situation,” he said. “It is still yet to be determined whether the City will have enough money in this budget to meet the need that they are asking for.”
The Sheriff has mentioned he may be willing to do a step system with the City’s payment gradually going up over the course of two to five years, which is the only negotiating point that the City really has right now, Anderson said.
“I feel confident that Mark [Schrader] is going to do what the Council wants him to do, he said. If the majority Council says it is fine and go ahead and do it then that is what he is going to do. If Council says something needs to be cut out or renegotiated, that is what he will do.
“He has been pretty faithful in carrying out the wishes of the City Council and I have full confidence in him in that regard,” Anderson said.
All this will probably take place within the next few weeks as the Council finalizes the 2021-22 budget, he said. There is going to be a lot of fast movements that have to be made and approvals.
“We ultimately had to cancel one of our budget meetings that was coming up on Monday because our interim finance director unfortunately has COVID,” Anderson said. “Hopefully that will not cause us any issues in trying to get things done. Definitely our prayers are with her and hopefully she makes a speedy recovery. She has been overwhelmingly helpful in this budgeting process.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said hopefully the City can get the Sheriff to “give in” on some of his request for a large increase, which includes hiring four people this year and four more the following year.
The Sheriff wants to hire a sergeant for every patrol deputy, which is one-on-one, which is usually a ratio of five or six patrol deputies to one sergeant, he said. “I have a lot of objections to that.
“The City Manager is supposed to be doing negotiations for us, but unfortunately the only thing he is going to offer is exactly what the Sheriff offered so I am not very happy with the City Manager. I think he works more for the Sheriff’s Department than he does for the City of Avon Park, but that is up to the rest of the Council to think about it in the future, also.”
Barnard said he told Schrader several times that he hasn’t been negotiating for the City of Avon Park and that he has been negotiating from the side of the Sheriff’s Department, where he had been second in command before he retired.
Schrader supposedly negotiated the original contract with the City in 2012, Barnard noted.
Barnard said he offered to be involved with the negotiations, but Schrader told the Council he could do a better job because he knew the Sheriff’s Department and knew the ins and outs of the department.
The proposal the Sheriff offered several weeks ago hasn’t changed one iota, Barnard said.
“Now we have got to wait until the last week of the budget to try to negotiate something?” Barnard said he told Schrader. “I am not going to vote for what the Sheriff offered as is.”
According to Barnard, Schrader responded that if the Council doesn’t vote for it then the City won’t have the Sheriff’s Department.
“It is too bad that somebody didn’t negotiate,” Barnard said. “I am very disappointed.”
Schrader said when the Sheriff spoke to the Council, he said he would pull out of the contract if he didn’t get an extra four sergeants and four deputies. Council asked him to meet with the Sheriff about it.
“I had an extremely good meeting with Sheriff Blackman and he knew it was going to be financial burden on the City” Schrader said. “I thought he was pretty gracious to agree do a phase in over a two-year period of time and bring in two sergeants and two deputies in this fiscal year and then the following fiscal year bringing in an additional two sergeants and two deputies.”
The interlocal agreement is still being worked on among himself, the City Attorney and the Sheriff’s Office’s General Counsel, Schrader said.
The City’s payment to the Sheriff’s Office will be going up about $750,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year and a little more than that the following year, he said. The Sheriff also wants to purchase more vehicles in addition to the one per year that has been in the contract since 2012.
The contract will go before the City Council in a meeting soon and the majority will decide what they want to do, Schrader said.