AVON PARK — The skateboard park at the corner of South Butler Avenue and Rowe Street will be demolished by city staff.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the skateboard park needs to be removed because it is an eyesore.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked Infrastructure Director Ronnie Jones if city staff can take care of that demolition. Jones replied after they get through the holidays they should be able to take care of it.
Sutherland asked if it would be resurfaced with asphalt or what would he would do? Jones replied he would follow council’s direction. He could take it down and grass it temporarily or go back with gravel.
Sutherland said she would like to see it as parking that could be used by any of the businesses. Anderson agreed.
Sutherland said Thursday, “It is not even a challenging park. It was constructed and I don’t know if it even got heavy use. It certainly has been sitting there for nearly 15 years. You can’t park there. The city owns it; demo it and turn it into a parking lot.”
She pointed out the lot is in a C-4 (commercial) district so businesses can use it for parking.