Avon Park Executive Airport

The Avon Park Executive Airport is slated to receive two Department of Transportation grants totaling about $2.5 million.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will be receiving a total of about $2.5 million in grants for the Avon Park Executive Airport from the Department of Transportation.

Congressman Greg Steube was notified that the City of Avon Park will be receiving the two DOT discretionary grant awards – a $2,106,366 grant for the rehabilitation of the apron at the airport and a $432,000 grant to conduct a privatization planning study for the airport.

