AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will be receiving a total of about $2.5 million in grants for the Avon Park Executive Airport from the Department of Transportation.
Congressman Greg Steube was notified that the City of Avon Park will be receiving the two DOT discretionary grant awards – a $2,106,366 grant for the rehabilitation of the apron at the airport and a $432,000 grant to conduct a privatization planning study for the airport.
The rehabilitation project involves rehabilitating and reconstructing the apron pavements adjacent to the terminal building and existing T-hangars. This includes the removal of existing concrete and asphalt pavements and the full depth asphalt reconstruction of pavements in this area as well as the application of a pavement rejuvenator to the pavement immediately south of the terminal building.
The lowest bid on the project was $2,415,929.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “We are still unclear exactly when the funds are going to be issued to us, but we know it is going to be soon.”
Also, for the planned expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, council had two options to select from and chose scenario two.
Anderson said council and staff believed scenario two would give the city the best flexibility in the future though it requires a little more upfront cost now.
“As the restrictions continue to get more stringent from the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency], I think it is the only way to go long term,” he said.
The total cost is right at $17 million. Anderson said there is no way the city can self-fund the expansion project, so it will have to be grant-funded most of the way.
“This isn’t something that has to be done right away, but it is something that at least needs to be put in our CIP [Capital Improvement Plan] and planned for.”
According to the Kimly-Horn design firm and city staff, Anderson said, there are quite a few grants that are available so the city has to be proactive and aggressive in going after those grants.