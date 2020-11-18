AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday with the agenda including discussion of law enforcement services and a presentation from the Highlands County Boys & Girls Club.
The council’s discussion of law enforcement services is prompted by Sheriff Paul Blackman informing the council on Nov. 9 that due his department’s cost for law enforcement services to the City of Avon Park, the city’s annual payment to the Sheriff’s Office would increase in one year from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “The city attorney will be prepared to answer council questions as we were not privy to the information the sheriff presented last meeting until the night of.
“I’m sure there will be strong opinions in several directions, but ultimately we need to have a study done to confirm the funds needed to raise a police department before any planning should be considered. I believe at this point a new deal with the HCSO will prove to be a better value for the Avon Park taxpayer, but time will tell.”
Highlands County Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dave Cornuet said he will speak to the council about starting a community garden.
The project would bring in some of the older folks in Avon Park into the club to assist with the kids learning agriculture, he said.
“We are trying to pull the ag piece into our club,” Cornuet said. One of the ideas was to get the gardens back up. There is a garden already going in Sebring.
The Boys & Girls Club has a proposal seeking assistance from the City of Avon Park to start a garden club, he said.
“The proposal is pretty strong; it is going to put a garden in that the kids would have to plant and grow and take care of,” Cornuet said. “We have got community members who are going to help keep that up and help teach them a little bit more on how to grow things.”
The garden would be next to the track and field area at the Boys & Girls Club at the MLK Recreation Center.
It is going to be a fairly good size piece of property with the elementary students growing it from the ground up, Cornuet said. The crop yield would go to help those in shelters.