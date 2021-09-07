AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting today at 4 p.m., with an agenda that includes the draft agreement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the City.
The agenda items for the special meeting are:
• Approve FAA Airport Improvement Grant Agreement 3-12-0004-021-2021 (Design of Apron) — Finance Coordinator Danielle Phillips.
• Approve AETNA Health Insurance Proposal for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 – Human Resources Director David Shoup.
• Discussion of Fiscal Year 2021/2022 DRAFT Budget and 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan.
• Discussion — DRAFT Interlocal Agreement with Sheriff’s Office for Law Enforcement Services — City Manager Mark Schrader.
The City Council meets in the Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine Street, Avon Park.