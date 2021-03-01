AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m., today, for the selection of special counsel for the proposed private/public partnership at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The agenda also includes: city attorney general information, discussion of financial consultant Lowell Clary and discussion of consultant Fred Ford.
A new group, Florida Airport Management (FAM) has proposed leasing and operating the entire airport for 30 years.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the City has an income of about $227,000 in leases alone at the airport.
So when the Kissimmee mayor said there is nothing to offer then why are they here? Sutherland said of a recent Council meeting when multiple representatives of FAM spoke of the City’s benefits of a long-term airport lease.
“Clearly we have something big to offer other wise they wouldn’t be here,” she said. “I think we are on more equal footing with them right now than as we are being presented.”
It has been confusing with FAM representatives saying one thing to one council member and then something else to another and then it changes at the Council meeting, she said.
“That is why we really need to work with an attorney,” Sutherland said. “I would prefer a consulted, someone who is familiar with PPPs [public/private partnerships] and understands the intricacies of airport management.
An attorney would be great in looking at the contract before hand to make sure it is fair on the City’s behalf, but am attorney is not going to know the day-to-day needs of an airport and how it affects the bottom line, she noted.
“I am hoping on Monday we will be able to propose a consultant to look at those elements,” Sutherland said.
It is really important to have letters of intent or MOU’s [memorandums of understanding] from every business they claim they are bringing into the airport because the economic development is the only reason she is considering FAM to come in and be the airport management, Sutherland said.