AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today, concerning Florida Airport Management’s proposal to lease the entire Avon Park Executive Airport.
The special meeting’s agenda lists two items under “Special Business”:
• Select Florida Airport Management’s (FAM) Proposal before Discussion of Negotiation.
• Discussion with FAM — Reference their Revised Term Sheet — City Input and FAM’s Response to City Input.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she believes the intent of the meeting is to get a motion from the Council to move forward with FAM as the airport management firm, but not necessarily accept the entire contract unless the Council decides to go through it tonight.
FAM needs a commitment with the City so it can move forward with their financing and know for sure that the City will be using them, she said.
It has been implied and there is a consensus from the Council that an agreement will be worked out with FAM, but there hasn’t been a formal motion to that effect, Sutherland said.
“I am in favor of the concept of the project,” she said. “I find it essential that they validate the jobs that they promised, after all that was the whole premise of them taking over airport management was the economic development of the airport and the jobs that it would bring.
“Whether those jobs at the airport itself or in the ag sector through the hemp component of their project, is O.K. as long as they validate those jobs. Without those jobs I am not for it.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it is basically a continuation of the negotiations that have been going on at their private meeting where a number of details were submitted to FAM.
FAM will respond to the City’s input at today’s special meeting where there will be as much time as needed to focus on it without any other business on the agenda.
Florida Airport Management approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
In March, the City Council selected a law group, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, and financial consultant, Lowell Clary of Clary Consulting Company, to represent the City in its negotiations with Florida Airport Management, which proposed a long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport.