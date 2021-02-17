AVON PARK — It is been more than four months since the City of Avon Park’s finance director resigned and the position continues to be vacant due to a lack of qualified applicants.
The city’s previous finance director, Dan Zimolzak, resigned on Oct. 10 to move back to Michigan after working for the city for about five months.
In December, City Manager Mark Schrader said the city has had many applicants for the position, but no one with any municipal experience. The applicants have been corporate finance officers and directors.
The advertised salary range for the position is $65,000 to $79,000.
Also, the city has had no qualified candidates for the finance analyst position with an advertised salary range of $42,000 to $52,000.
On Monday, Schrader again said the city hasn’t had any applicants that met all the qualifications for the positions.
“We haven’t had anyone apply who meets our requirements,” he said. “We are still looking; we are in dire need.”
Finance Coordinator Danielle Phillips has been serving as the acting finance director.
A contracted certified public accountant who has been assisting with any questions the city has, Schrader said.
“We can’t lower our requirements [for the finance director position] they have to have a finance background and we are looking for somebody that has municipal/government experience,” he said.
The education requirements for the finance analyst position were lowered months ago from a bachelor’s degree to include the acceptance of an AA degree with financial background experience, Schrader noted. “We haven’t gotten anybody who even meets what we lowered it to.”
The city’s education requirements for the position states: Bachelor’s Degree from a regionally accredited college or university with major course work in accounting or finance preferred or Associates Degree with course work in accounting or finance accepted only if the applicant has a minimum of five years of municipal accounting experience can substitute for a Bachelor’s Degree.
The city is also advertising for a licensed building official, information technology administrator and a manager for the Avon Park Executive Airport as well as a few other openings, including a laborer and semi-skilled positions.