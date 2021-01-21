AVON PARK — Finding an effective manger for the Avon Park Executive Airport is a key part in spurring interest and improving the facility that has been underutilized in recent years.
In September, Avon Park resident and pilot Patrick Danzey said the airport definitely needs a full-time person and maybe someone on the weekend and not a minimum wage employee.
Over the years the city has lost between 80% and 95% of its fuel sales, he said. The lost profits on that, between $50,000 and $80,000 per year, could help fund employees at the airport.
At that time, City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland suggested hiring an airport manager at a salary of $60,000 with the cost split between the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the city’s general fund.
A majority of the council agreed and the position was added to the city’s 2020-2021 budget.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said recently the last he had heard the city had three applicants for the position.
Sutherland said Tuesday the airport position is very much a subject of interest by the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board as they are funding 50% of the position.
The CRA Advisory Board has recommended that the council consider revisions to the job description by changing the job title from manager to director, she said. By doing so, council may opt to change the requirements of the job in order to open it to a larger and more varied pool of candidates.
The airport manager position was posted on the city’s website in November and continues to be listed with the city’s job openings.
The position’s advertised salary range is $45,000 to $50,000.
The advertised summary of the position states, “The Airport Manager will oversee, plan, and direct all aspects of the airport business, security, and facilities to ensure the safety and efficiency of day-to-day activities of the airport in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and policies.”
The position’s duties also call for promoting airport development through marketing activities to maintain existing tenant base as well as to attract and build the tenant base through ongoing development of the airport and overseeing and participating in the preparation and monitoring of grant applications and progress reports.